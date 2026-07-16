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Little House on the Prairie

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Hafsa FathimaJessica Reedy
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Netflix

You may be familiar with the world of Little House on the Prairie, either through Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved books, or the 1970s TV adaptation. Now, Netflix is once again bringing the Ingalls family to life with a new series. It focuses on earlier in Laura's life in Kansas, where the promise of available land for the family comes at the expense of a local Osage population that's being pushed out. During this time, the Ingalls family must make friends in their local community and deal with the harsh realities of pioneer life.
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Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
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Hafsa Fathima
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Jessica Reedy
See stories by Jessica Reedy