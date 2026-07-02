Craig Ferguson on becoming American

Craig Ferguson was born and raised in Scotland. And that's probably not a big surprise to hear if you've ever heard him talk – like, for example, on the Late Late Show, which he hosted for nearly a decade. Craig Ferguson is also American. He's lived here for over 40 years and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2008.

Ferguson loves being an American. He loves to talk about America, American history, and what it means to be an American so much so that he has a new television series about exactly that. Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose is a five-episode cross-country series where Ferguson interviews dozens and dozens of people about the stuff that makes this nation great, not so great, and everything in between.

Craig joined us to chat about his new show, his love for America, and his experience with becoming an American citizen. He also talks with us about hosting the Late Late Show and how he dealt with making new episodes every day.