The fine line between horror and comedy

Widow's Bay is a new horror-comedy on Apple TV, named for the show's setting: a small, picturesque island off the coast of New England. The tiny town on the island has it all: beautiful old buildings, charming seafood shacks, eccentric locals, and a dark, possibly supernatural past. The show uses plenty of humor, and it nods to the horror greats, but it is not a spoof. It's earnestly scary!

Katie Dippold created the show. She worked on Parks & Recreation, wrote the 2016 Ghostbusters revival, and wrote the 2013 action-comedy The Heat. Dippold joins Bullseye to talk about maintaining the delicate balance of horror and comedy on Widow's Bay, writing movies that have been on the receiving end of intense internet discourse, and being the person from Twitter who dressed up like the Babadook for a Halloween party, and was the only one in costume.