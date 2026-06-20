Ann Wilson reflects on 50 years with Heart

In 1967, Ann Wilson and her sister, Nancy, founded the rock band Heart. In the beginning, they'd play folk covers together. Then, they started developing their own rock and roll sound, and stepped into the genre with success. Wilson has fronted the band for over 50 years. And she's still performing today.

She's also the subject of a new documentary: Ann Wilson - In My Voice. She just wrapped up a national screening tour of the documentary with plans for an eventual wider release. Ann Wilson joins Bullseye to talk about finding her voice while covering Led Zeppelin songs, navigating the masculine-centric world of '70s rock and roll, and maintaining a sibling relationship through a 50-year career.