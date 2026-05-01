'She was fearless': Brother honors Cheryl White, the first Black female jockey

Cheryl White grew up on a 400-acre horse farm in Rome, Ohio. She left home as a teenager in 1971 to become a licensed jockey, even though no Black woman had ever successfully done that before.

She had an epic career that spanned more than two decades, winning over 750 races. In 2019 she died due to injuries caused by an asthma attack.

Her younger brother Raymond White came to StoryCorps with his son, Raymond White Jr., to remember her.

Copyright 2026 NPR