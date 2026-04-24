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Kristen Schaal's voice is unmistakable

WSHU | By Jesse Thorn
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:39 AM EDT
Daniel Speer
/
Maximum Fun

Kristen Schaal's voice is unmistakable.

Think about your favorite animated movie or TV show. Is it BoJack Horseman? She played Sarah Lynn. The Toy Story franchise? She voiced Trixie. Is it Bob's Burgers? Kristen plays the voice of Louise Belcher - Bob's youngest daughter.

Kristen is more than just a voice actor. She's had unforgettable parts on 30 Rock, What We Do in the Shadows, Flight of the Choncords and more.

More recently she's been taking her talent to the stage. Her new show is called The Legend of Crystal Shell. The title character is a centaur named Crystal Shell. Kristen wrote the show and stars as Crystal.

Kristen joins Bullseye to talk about the new show and some of its mature themes. We also get into her voice work and her tenure at Bob's Burgers!

If you're in Los Angeles, you can see her perform The Legend of Crystal Shell on May 7 and 8 at the Dynasty Typewriter. 
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