'One Battle After Another' takes best picture. Here's the full list of Oscar winners
Updated March 16, 2026 at 12:37 AM EDT
One Battle After Another took home best picture at the 98th Oscars on Sunday night.
It was a big night for director Paul Thomas Anderson, who also won best director and best adapted screenplay for the film. Cassandra Kulukundis, casting director of One Battle After Another, won the Academy's first-ever award for achievement in casting.
But the wins were spread out: Sinners writer and director Ryan Coogler won his first Oscar for best original screenplay, and actor Michael B. Jordan won his first, best actor, for playing twins — Smoke and Stack — in the vampire movie. Jessie Buckley won best actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet.
The ceremony even featured a tie between two live action short films: The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva. The last Oscar tie was in 2013, when Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall tied in the sound editing category.
Occasionally those on stage gestured toward the world beyond Hollywood: "No to war and free Palestine," Javier Bardem said on stage, presenting the award for best international feature film.
David Borenstein, co-director of winning feature documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin, said in his acceptance speech, "Mr. Nobody Against Putin is about how you lose your country. And what we saw when working with this footage … it's that you lose it through countless small, little acts of complicity. When we act complicit, when a government murders people on the streets of our major cities, when we don't say anything, when oligarchs take over the media and control how we can produce it and consume it, we all face a moral choice."
Co-director Pavel "Pasha" Talankin, who shot footage for the documentary while working at a Russian school, said onstage, "In the name of our future, in the name of all of our children, stop all of these wars now."
All of the winners are below, in bold.
Best picture
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Performance by an actress in a leading role
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Performance by an actor in a leading role
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Achievement in directing
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best animated feature film
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best international feature film
WINNER: Sentimental Value, Norway
The Secret Agent, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, France
Sirāt, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Achievement in cinematography
WINNER: Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Achievement in film editing
WINNER: One Battle After Another
F1
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Achievement in sound
WINNER: F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Original score
WINNER: Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood
Best documentary feature film
WINNER: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
The Perfect Neighbor
Best documentary short film
WINNER: All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best animated short film
WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best live action short film
WINNER: The Singers
WINNER: Two People Exchanging Saliva
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
WINNER: One Battle after Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
Hamnet, Nina Gold
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
Sinners, Francine Maisler
Achievement in visual effects
WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Achievement in production design
WINNER: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Writing (original screenplay)
WINNER: Sinners, written by Ryan Coogler
Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme, written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Writing (adapted screenplay)
WINNER: One Battle after Another, written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Bugonia, screenplay by Will Tracy
Frankenstein, written for the screen by Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
Train Dreams, screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
WINNER: Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Achievement in costume design
WINNER: Frankenstein
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Original song
WINNER: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters; music and lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless; music and lyric by Diane Warren
"I Lied to You" from Sinners; music and lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!; music and lyric by Nicholas Pike
"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams; music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; lyric by Nick Cave
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