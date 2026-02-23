Yahya Abdul-Mateen II isn’t a struggling actor anymore, he just plays one on TV

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II didn't book his first part until he was nearly 30. Before that, he worked in San Francisco as a city planner. And, for somebody who's been acting for just under a decade, he's portrayed a lot of superheroes and supervillains.

Abdul-Mateen II first appeared in the Jason Momoa-fronted Aquaman as Manta, an evil pirate. Then in the critically acclaimed Watchmen series. And now, he plays the title role in the new Marvel series Wonder Man.

Our friend and correspondent, jarrett hill, sat down with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to talk about Wonder Man and what excited him about taking on the role of Simon in the show. He chatted with us about what it felt like to win his first Emmy and his dream of one day owning a farm.