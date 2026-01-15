© 2026 WSHU
Regina Hall was also taken aback by 'One Battle After Another'

WSHU | By Jesse Thorn
Published January 15, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
Daniel Speer
/
Maximum Fun

Regina Hall has starred in a variety of films over the years. She's been an icon in Black Romance movies like The Best Man and Love and Basketball. She's shown her comedic skills in the Scary Movie franchise and films like Girls Trip. And most recently, she's starring in the action-thriller One Battle After Another – one of the most celebrated films of the year!

Regina joins us to chat about One Battle After Another and shares her first thoughts after reading the script. She also chats with us about studying journalism in college and how taking prestigious mixology classes at Columbia University (yes, that Columbia) helped her realize her true calling as an artist.
