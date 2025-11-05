© 2025 WSHU
In 'Hedda,' Tessa Thompson is an agent of chaos we love to see

WSHU | By Aisha Harris
Published November 5, 2025 at 8:14 AM EST
Courtesy of Prime
/
Amazon MGM Studios

In the new film Hedda, Tessa Thompson plays a woman bored with her dull husband, and who devilishly manipulates the affections of everyone in her orbit. Writer/director Nia DaCosta makes some bold changes in this adaptation of the classic Henrik Ibsen play Hedda Gabler, and sets almost all of the action during a lavish party gone awry. But this is not your grandmother's Hedda. It's sexy, chaotic, and, above all, messy as hell. It's streaming on Prime Video.

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
