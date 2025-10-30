‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is better than your average biopic

In the new film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the currently red-hot actor Jeremy Allen White plays the eternally red-hot rock star, Bruce Springsteen. And yes, White does his own singing. The film tells the story of the 1982 album Nebraska. It came at a time of personal and career uncertainty for Springsteen, and ended up being recorded in a bedroom, without a band. It's largely a film about fighting to preserve the integrity of your art, which Springsteen does alongside his manager, played by Jeremy Strong.