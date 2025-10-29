Bruce Campbell on the art of cult horror

Just in time for the spooky season, we're reaching deep into the furthest, darkest reaches of the Bullseye archives for this conversation with Bruce Campbell. The cult movie actor starred in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" – an absolute horror classic.

If you've seen him in Army of Darkness or the TV series Ash vs The Evil Dead you know Bruce plays his roles big and brassy. He sells every line like everything's at stake. He parlayed that iconic role into a bunch of others: movies with titles like Crimewave, Maniac Cop, and Bubba Ho Tep.

He's also a director, responsible for making the films A Community Speaks, Man with the Screaming Brain, and My Name is Bruce. The latter of which is a horror comedy about a fictionalized version of himself.

When we talked to Bruce in 2011, he spoke with our correspondent Jordan Morris about the DIY aesthetic of his projects, obsessive fans, and how he came to make cult horror movies.

