Christopher Lloyd: a Hollywood icon with no plans to slow down

Christopher Lloyd is, for a lot of people, an icon. He's performed in some of the most memorable movies of the 20th century. Films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and of course, Back to the Future.

Christopher acted mainly on stage before getting his first big role. He's still extremely committed to his craft, and performs on stage whenever he has a moment, and at the age of 86, he has no plans to stop anytime soon:

In his latest film role, he stars alongside Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2. The second installment in the wild action series that answers the question: what if Bob Odenkirk could beat up a whole bus full of chumps? Lloyd plays David Mansell, father to Odenkirk's Hutch. Can Christopher Lloyd's character beat up a bus full of chumps? Probably not at this age, but he still sees plenty of action.

When Jesse last spoke with the Hollywood veteran, they chatted about his remarkable career in acting and what's been keeping him in the biz. They also talked about his most memorable roles including his part as Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

This interview originally ran in March of 2021.