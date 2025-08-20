Marlee Matlin: breaking barriers on and off screen

In 1986, Marlee Matlin got her first movie role at the age of 20. She'd been doing mostly community theater before and the role she got wasn't just any role. It was the lead part in a big Hollywood drama called Children of a Lesser God. The film wasn't just any big Hollywood drama, either, it was nominated for five Academy Awards including best picture and, for Matlin's part, best lead actress. And when the '87 Oscars rolled around, Marlee Matlin won. She became the youngest winner in the Best Actress category and the first deaf person to win an Academy Award.

Matlin has since appeared in dozens of TV shows including Seinfeld, Law & Order: SVU and The West Wing. In 2021, she was nominated again for an Oscar this time for her supporting part in the best-picture winning film CODA.

Earlier this year, Matlin was the subject of the documentary Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore. The film chronicles her life and career: her brilliant work as a performer, her efforts to make movies and TV more inclusive for deaf performers, and her own struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

Marlee Matlin and her longtime interpreter Jack Jason joined us to talk about the documentary and Marlee's career in show business. The two also discussed their working relationship – which has spanned over four decades.