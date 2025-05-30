Julian Schlossberg talks career in entertainment ahead of film screening

There’s hardly a job in the entertainment business that Juilian Schlossberg hasn’t done. A producer for TV, film, and theater, a record producer, a film distributor, a director, and a Radio and TV host. Did I mention he also has a podcast - Movie Talk? The man has stories. And this Sunday, he will be at the Cinema Arts Center on Long Island to share those tales and for a screening of his 1990 comedy/thriller In The Spirit. WSHU's All Things Considered host Randye Kaye spoke with Julian Schlossberg about his life in show business.