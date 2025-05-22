© 2025 WSHU
'The Connection Cure': A different approach to medicine and healing

WSHU | By Randye Kaye,
Ann Lopez
Published May 22, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT
What if you went to your health care provider when you’re not feeling well, and they gave you a prescription to take a walk in the woods?  Or join a drawing class or sign up for an improv workshop? It’s called “Social Prescribing”.  And a growing number of healthcare professionals around the world are pairing it with more traditional medical prescriptions to treat common conditions such as addiction, diabetes, chronic pain, and loneliness.  Journalist Julia Hotz wrote a book about it, The Connection Cure: The Prescriptive Power of Movement, Nature, Art, Service, and Belonging.
WSHU's All Things Considered host Randye Kaye speaks with Hotz about this broader approach to medicine and healing.

Randye Kaye
Randye Kaye serves as WSHU's All Things Considered host.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
