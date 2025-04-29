© 2025 WSHU
Emmy winner Dorothy Lyman unveils her new play 'Upstate'

WSHU | By Randye Kaye,
Ann Lopez
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT

Three generations of women gather over Presidents Day weekend to make two life-changing decisions. What to do with the family’s dairy farm in New York and the future of their recently widowed matriarch. That’s the plot of Upstate, a new play by Emmy Award-winning actress Dorothy Lyman.

It’s scheduled to open at TheatreWorks in New Milford on May 1. Lyman is not only the author, but she’s also the director and plays the role of Elizabeth. She speaks with WSHU's All Things Considered host Randye Kaye about her creative journey from the daytime drama, All My Children, to the main stage at TheatreWorks.
Arts & Culture Dorothy LymanUpstateTheatreWorksarts & culture
Randye Kaye
Randye Kaye serves as WSHU's All Things Considered host.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
