It Seemed Like a Bad Idea at the Time: An Interview with Bruce Vilanch

It’s Oscar weekend! Film fans around the world are getting ready for the glitz, the glamor, the spectacle, and the Bruce Vilanch. Yes, Bruce Vilanch! Not familiar with the name? Well, you’ve probably laughed at his jokes.

Bruce is an Emmy Award-winning comedy writer, songwriter, and actor. He’s written scripts and jokes for 25 Academy Award ceremonies. When comedians need to take their work to the next level, they GET BRUCE.

This Monday, Bruce Villanch will be at the Cinema Arts Center on Huntington, Long Island for a screening of his documentary, GET BRUCE. He’ll also talk about his upcoming memoir, It Seemed Like A Bad Idea At The Time, and maybe share a few thoughts on the Oscars. But you don’t have to wait that long to get a preview. Listen to WSHU’s All Things Considered host Randye Kaye's interview with Bruce Vilanch right here.