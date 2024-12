Usually for this show, Rachel is in the NPR studio in Washington, D.C., and the guests are famous people in another studio. But Rachel recently brought the Wild Card deck to Washington Square Park in New York City and asked the questions to people face-to-face in the park. Today, we're sharing some of the answers we heard.

