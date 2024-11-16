© 2024 WSHU
Erykah Badu's goals are intentionally unreachable

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published November 16, 2024 at 7:21 AM EST
Erykah Badu is best known for her music career, but her resume is much more diverse than that. She's an actor, who can be seen now in The Piano Lesson. She's a doula, who helps welcome new life into the world. And she also helps guide people at the end of their life. She and Rachel talk about intentionally setting unreachable goals, letting go of certain thoughts, and space shuttles.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
