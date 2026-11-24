In the battle of the Thanksgiving pies, pumpkin reigns supreme among New Yorkers, with apple coming in second. And about a fifth of us don't eat pie AT ALL during our holiday feasts.

That's all according to the results of a statewide poll by the Siena Research Institute. That's the place that typically does polls on political races and weighty policy issues. But Tuesday, they released a poll on Thanksgiving matters.

Pollsters also found that three of four respondents will attend or host a Thanksgiving celebration, that half of them will shop on Black Friday, and that 41 percent plan to shop on Small Business Saturday.

Here's the breakdown for respondents' favorite Thanksgiving pies:

