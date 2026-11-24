New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Tuesday that places a moratorium on AI chatbots in children’s toys.

The five-year ban applies to toys like talking stuffed animals, dolls or robots and comes amid safety concerns about some of the conversations children are having with those objects.

California recently took similar action, and Pennsylvania is considering its own moratorium.

New York’s prohibition takes effect in 90 days, so Hochul warned parents about the potential risk of purchasing toys with chatbots for holiday gifts in the meantime.

She also indicated more AI safety proposals are coming as part of her State of the State address early next year.

“We'll set clear safety standards and put independent experts inside these companies to make sure that they're following the rules, and that we'll insist that humans remain in control, and with plans to contain the danger if something does go wrong,” Hochul said.

Toy manufacturing, sellers or operators of AI companions face $15,000 per day per violation of the ban, which would be enforced by the Attorney General.

The ban follows other legislation aimed at AI safety, including age verification and warnings labels on social media sites for users under 18. Those laws have faced legal challenges by groups representing big tech firms.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn, and Assemblymember Rebbeca Kassay, D-Port Jefferson, introduced the moratorium legislation. Gounardes cited a new report from the Common Sense Media Youth AI Safety Institute found the toys can often undermine kids' relationships with family and friends.

Muna Heaven, with the group Mothers Against Media Addiction (MAMA) referenced the old Teddy Ruxpin toy when talking about the ban.

“Toys containing AI should only be sold if they are safe by design. That is New York's response,” Heaven said. “In other words, if Teddy goes tech, then Tech Teddy needs to be safe, and it's as simple as that.”