NY opens HEAP applications to help pay for heating costs

The state has opened applications for the regular Home Energy Assistance Program, which can help provide up to $1,086 to low- and middle-income households for help with heating costs.

The benefits can pay for fuel, or for heating and cooling equipment. Specific benefit amounts can vary based on factors including income, household size, heating source and whether a family includes a vulnerable member. A family of five could make up to $7,948 per month and qualify for assistance.

The state increased the benefit amount this year in response to rising costs of heating oil and kerosene, state officials said in announcing the program. The benefit for heat with oil, kerosene, or propane has been increased by $90 to $990. The amount for heat with wood, pellets, and coal has increased by $65 to $700.

Applications opened Monday for people not automatically enrolled in the program because of their enrollment in other social benefit programs.

Applications can be submitted online or through the mail, or at at departments of social service. New York City residents can apply through the Access HRA portal.

State officials urge those seeking benefits to apply as soon as possible, as they’re awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, and are only awarded until funding runs out. Payments are made directly to vendors for the expenses.