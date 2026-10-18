New York attorney general preparing for possibility of ICE at polls

The New York Attorney General's Office is preparing in case immigration enforcement agents show up at polling places this election season.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office has discussed the possibility with the governor's office, advocacy organizations, the board of elections and other Democratic attorneys general. She said the preparations have included tabletop exercises and preparing legal complaints.

"We are prepared to file action, if necessary, in the event ICE is located at polling sites — [if] they are intimidating for individuals, they're asking for information, they're blocking traffic," James said in an interview. "A wide range of options might be used to basically suppress the right to vote."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it is "not planning operations targeting polling locations" in a statement to the Associated Press in early October. In September, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin accused Democrats of "fearmongering" by suggesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would be at the polls.

Federal law bars the government from deploying armed troops or officers to election sites except to "repel armed enemies of the United States."

