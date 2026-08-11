Bronin ousts longtime U.S. Rep. Larson in CT primary

The anti-incumbent wave hit Connecticut on Tuesday night.

Former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) beat long-time incumbent U.S. Representative John Larson (D-CT-1) in the Democratic primary for Larson’s House seat.

Bronin is 30 years younger than Larson. The 47 year old said his win is proof that Democrats are ready for generational change.

“I hope this race helps send the message that we, as a party, have to get better at making change,” Bronin told reporters after his victory speech. “That we would be a stronger party if we had more renewal, if we had more new voices and perspectives welcomed into the party.”

Larson has held the seat for 27 years. This was the first time he had been challenged in a primary election.

“The process is all about the people, and tonight, the people have spoken,” Larson said after the results came down. “Now is the time for all of us to come together.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Bronin supporters watch U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT-1) concede on television.

Bronin will face Republican doctor Amy Chai in the general election. The seat has been rated solid Democrat by the Cook Political Report.

“This is a political earthquake in Connecticut,” Bronin said. “But the goal, the goal is to shake things up in Washington D.C. and we're just getting started.”

The other top race was the Democratic primary for Governor. Incumbent Governor Ned Lamont was declared the winner minutes after polls closed. He beat State Representative Josh Elliot (D-Hamen), who ran on more progressive policies.

