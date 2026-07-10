Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

Reaction continues after progressive candidates, including those backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America, scored major wins in the June primary. But so far, Republicans aren’t straying from their preferred target in attack ads: Mamdani.

Also, Gov. Kathy Hochul and members of the Trump administration rubbed shoulders at the Micron site in Onondaga County as the company celebrated a construction milestone at the massive semiconductor factory project.

While there may have been some partisan tension about who deserves credit for that project, Hochul and federal officials may be on the same page about another issue. She plans to have the state opt in into a new education tax credit that critics say will open the door for the use of public dollars for private education.

And a new report takes a deep look at the circumstances that led to the beating deaths of two state prisoners — Robert Brooks and Messiah Nantwi. It also examined the culture in the prisons.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.