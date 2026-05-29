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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul poses in a ceremony to mark the New York state budget being passed.
Mike Groll
/
Gov. Kathy Hochul's office
Gov. Kathy Hochul poses in a ceremony to mark the New York state budget being passed.

The state budget has finally passed — more than eight weeks after the April 1 deadline.

The $268 billion plan includes rebate checks for New Yorkers and more money for schools, hospitals and cities experiencing financial strain.

It also includes new laws to restrict cooperation with federal immigration agents, rolls back the state’s climate goals and sweetens public-sector pensions.

Now legislators are moving on to other priorities with just days left in the legislative session in an election year.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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New York State News
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King