'When in doubt, stay out': How to protect dogs from toxic algae

Veterinarians are reminding pet owners about the dangers of harmful algal blooms, or HABs, which become more common in ponds, streams, rivers and lakes as the weather gets warmer.



Some algal blooms are toxic to people and animals, but dogs are especially susceptible.



That's because dogs aren't picky about what they put in their mouths, and they're often attracted to unusual odors.



"'When in doubt, stay out' is usually my go-to," said Dr. Aly Cohen, a veterinarian with Cornell's Riney Canine Health Center. "You can never really tell just by visually looking at a body of water if it's going to be a harmful algal bloom or not. "



HABs can look like paint, scum or pea soup on the water's surface, and they can be fatal when ingested. They can also grow in any type of stagnant water, such as bird baths or empty containers, especially if they contain fertilizer runoff.



Cohen recommends erring on the side of caution by rinsing dogs off with clean water after they've been in or around a body of water or stagnant water, even if algal blooms aren't visible.



Symptoms to watch for include vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, weakness, or convulsions.



There is no cure for the toxin, and exposure can be fatal. That's why prevention is paramount.



"The ones that affect the neurologic system can be pretty devastating, because it can affect their breathing," Cohen said. "And so the sooner that we can recognize that something is not right, the better chance of them surviving."

A harmful algal bloom was recently confirmed on Cayuga Lake, which was the earliest confirmation on record for that lake.