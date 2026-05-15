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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:21 PM EDT
The New York State Capitol in Albany on April 30, 2025.
Patrick Dodson
/
New York Public News Network
The New York State Capitol in Albany on April 30, 2025.

There’s barely an end in sight to New York state budget talks more than a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she and legislative leaders have a “general agreement” on a nearly $270 billion state budget.

Lawmakers say they’re still working through details on spending and some of the governor’s policy priorities.

Republicans at the Capitol said they were frustrated by the process and lack of transparency.

Meanwhile, more details merged about state help for New York City’s budget deficit.

And a victory in court for Republican gubernatorial candidate and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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New York State News
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King