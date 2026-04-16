Sabres preview fan experience elements as they prepare for playoff hockey

It’s been 15 years since the Buffalo Sabres hosted a Stanley Cup Playoff game. But Sunday, April 19, the team will host the Boston Bruins in Game One of their first-round best-of-seven series.

For hockey fans who couldn’t get a ticket but want to immerse themselves in the playoff atmosphere, the Party in the Plaza will be back. But it will be expanded – the “Sabrehood” as it’s being called. There will be expanded outdoor space and amenities available at nearby Canalside. It’s land that wasn’t even developed the last time the Sabres appeared in the National Hockey League’s postseason.

“It’s great to see how things have kind of come together,” said Sabres president of business operations Pete Guelli. “The arena has always been a catalyst for people to come downtown. Having the Harborcenter, having the hotel, seeing how Canalside’s kind of developed. It's a better footprint, I think, now than it was then, and that's what we're excited about. We can bring more people in here and let more people experience what's going on around the Sabres.”

Michael Mroziak / BTPM A map of the "Sabrehood" outdoor area was displayed Thursday during a preview of fan-related activities and venues for Sunday's Sabres-Bruins playoff game at KeyBank Center. It's the first time in 15 years the Sabres will host a Stanley Cup Playoff game and the team is anticipating a large crowd both inside and outside the arena.

Activities will take place outside the arena at along Canalside in the hours leading up to the game. For those in attendance, new merchandise will be available, all of it celebrating the Sabres’ Atlantic Division title and playoff appearance.

Among the free items awaiting fans will be towels that read “We’re Back” on their seats.

“The whole arena will be having staff out there tomorrow, filling the seats” said Cara Murphy, vice president of marketing for the Sabres. “Stay tuned for more unique slogans as we get rolling there.”

Murphy also provided details about the outdoor pregame party and gametime watching plans in Canalside.

“Expect two main screens,” she said, pointing to a map. “A viewing screen here, also one facing the main lawn. Food trucks lined up. They’ll have a beer garden. We'll have beverage stations, a merchandise trailer with a lot of the fun things.”

As for concessions, Delaware North is preparing a wide variety of menu items, from simpler traditional fare to more elaborate selections with Buffalo themes.

Guy Buonopane, executive chef for Delaware North, says they’re even bringing back a hearty menu item for the first round, a mammoth sandwich known as the Dominator.

“It's two double cheeseburgers, brisket, jalapeno, cream cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce. It's a bad decision on a bun, and it's very good,” he said.