Toronto by-election results give Carney his majority in Ottawa

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has secured a majority government, following favorable results in three federal by-elections Monday, two of them in Ontario and one in Quebec.

The two Ontario by-elections, both in metropolitan Toronto ridings, were considered safe Liberal strongholds.

The election desks for the CBC and CTV networks projected a Liberal majority within a couple of hours after polls closed, with the Liberals leading in the ridings of University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest.

“The game’s changed now. We have a majority government,” said Fred DeLorey, former Conservative campaign manager. “The makeup of the House is going to be different. A majority for the Liberals and now they can get things through that they need to get through.”

In the House of Commons the Liberals will hold at least 173 seats. They needed 172 for a majority.



“It’s a heck of a milestone,” said Marco Mendocino, former chief of staff to Carney. “I think over the course of the last year the prime minister has demonstrated the kind of thoughtful leadership, principled, pragmatic, that has resonated and its drawn members to the fold and tonight you’ve got three byelections where the people had the final say.”

The third seat is in Terrebonne, Quebec. Results for that riding were still being tallied well into the night. It was won by the Liberals in the 2025 election by only one vote. That result was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada after one mail-in ballot for the separatist party Bloc Quebecois was not counted.

The last time a federal party formed a majority government was in 2015 under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership.