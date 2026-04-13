Halton-Pope selected to replace Peoples-Stokes on Assembly ballot

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope has been selected by the Erie County Democratic Committee to replace retiring Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes on November's general election ballot.

Peoples-Stokes, who has also been the New York State Assembly's majority leader since 2018, recently announced her retirement from the state legislature, following health issues and the desire to spend more time with family.

Her announcement came just days after the primary filing deadline, requiring the county's Democratic committee to fill Peoples-Stokes' ballot spot.

Halton-Pope has represented the city's Ellicott district and served as the council's majority leader since January 2024. Prior to elected office, Halton-Pope was a longtime member of Peoples-Stokes' legislative staff, rising to senior advisor and deputy chief of staff.

"I have said that Crystal Peoples-Stokes is both a great leader and true institution who never put politics before the interests of the people," Halton-Pope said in a statement. "Working in her office was a rare privilege that provided the foundation for what I have achieved on the Common Council and what I hope to accomplish for the 141st Assembly District."