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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
A sign outside the New York State Capitol.
Denise Young
/
WXXI News
New York Public News Network reporters Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King talk about the latest developments at the State Capitol in Albany.

The New York state budget is officially late for the seventh year in a row.  

Major sticking points in negotiations remain on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the payout rules for auto insurance, environmental reviews for housing projects, and climate policy.  

Also, groups are pushing for more action on proposed legislation that would limit local law enforcement’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  

Meanwhile, New York’s Public Campaign Finance Board blocked Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman from accessing up to $7 million of matching funds for his gubernatorial campaign. 

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss the latest on the budget talks and what’s next.  
 
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New York State News
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.

Follow him on Twitter/X or write to him at: sking@wxxi.org.
See stories by Samuel King