Two individuals sought in US Consulate shooting

Toronto Police are searching for two men who emerged from a vehicle and fired shots at the door of the United States Consulate on University Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said a white Honda CRV pulled up next to the building at 4:29 a.m., two individuals emerged with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the door.

No injuries were reported despite the building being occupied. However, Barredo said, the fortified nature of the building likely made it so those inside didn't notice the shots taking place. In fact, it wasn't until an hour later that the damage was noticed and police notified.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR Toronto Police Deputy Chief Barredo joined by Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for RCMP in Ontario, assess the damage at the United States Consulate in Toronto.

Barredo joined RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather at a press conference Tuesday morning outside the building, which was blocked off with police tape. Leather said there is no indication of an immediate threat to public safety but did not downplay the seriousness of the shooting.

"This is a deeply concerning incident," Leather said. "We are still working to understand the motive of those involved."

While the motive has yet to be determined, Leather said increased security will be added to U.S. and Israeli consulates and embassies in both Toronto and Ottawa.

Barredo said the consulate has been a main point of protests recently due to American military operations in Iran, but he said it's too early to determine if there is any connection.

The Greater Toronto Area's Jewish community is also reeling from three separate incidents of shootings at synagogues in the region. Again, Barredo didn't rule out a connection, but said the investigation is a collaborative effort across regional, provincial, and federal operations that won't look at the incidents in isolation.

"We look at them collectively," Barredo said. "If and how there is something to support [a connection], then that will color and direct how the investigation unfolds.

"But it's not lost on us that the city has, unfortunately, experienced similar types of events."

Leather said he has been in contact with the FBI and those at the consulate itself to provide updates on the added security measures.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted a statement on X calling the shooting "an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbors."

The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours.



I’m glad to see that the Toronto Police are investigating and I expect that police at all levels… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 10, 2026

Watch the full press conference below: