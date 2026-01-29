Riders reflect on loss of Newburgh-Beacon Ferry a year later

On a recent early morning, the Route 17K Park and Ride shuttle bus stop was cold and empty.

Last January, the Newburgh-Beacon Ferry stopped running when winter ice damaged the Beacon dock . In its place is the Newburgh-Beacon shuttle bus.

Sheila Lucas moved up to Newburgh from the Bronx and recently discovered the shuttle bus. She says it fits her needs – plus, it’s free.

“I would take a taxi every day to the Beacon station. Then I come to find out that I could take the shuttle for free to Beacon.”

But advocates like Carson Carter from Save the Ferry say riding the shuttle does not compare at all.

“I think the ferry was really a magical experience, boarding Newburgh at sunset, especially in the summer, and heading over to Beacon, just an eight minute ride. But if the weather was good, I always sat on top. And it's one of the most magnificent views anywhere. It's the New York state seal, the view of Mount Beacon from Newburgh.”

One longtime rider, Sonya Grant, started taking the ferry in 2005 when the MTA resumed service. The Ferry stopped operating in 1963 after 220 years of service . Grant says the Ferry gave her community and calm.

“I was one of the first ferry riders in 2005 and it quickly became an anchor in my life. Over the years commuters became like family. It’s about giving future generations in Newburgh and surrounding areas the same opportunities to thrive.”

Carter says she understands concerns about low ridership and cost. She thinks the MTA could make the ferry more accessible, more environmental, and design a better schedule for all riders' needs. She said more outreach could increase ridership and boost tourism.

In June, Metro-North officials announced the ferry would be permanently discontinued, citing low ridership of around 62 riders a day in 2024 and high operating costs of around $2.1 million dollars annually.

But Save the Ferry says if the Beacon-Newburgh ferry ran like Ossining-Haverstraw Ferry, about 30 miles south, it would be far more useful to riders. The Ossining Haverstraw Ferry runs from about 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Carter said the Beacon Ferry was not planned well.

“I would point out that the ridership was low by design, because it was not a multimodal system.”

Carter says for the ferry to run better, it needs to be better connected to other forms of transit, like buses. It could also serve as an essential connection between Newburgh and Beacon, and even the airport.

“This ferry was an essential conduit. You know, the river is a very wide river at this stretch, you've basically got the one option of the bridge... I think the great long term hope is that there are direct connections for people from Beacon station to Stewart Airport. You know, if you go straight up Broadway in Newburgh, you're a 10 minute drive and you're at the fourth largest airport in New York State.”

One rider, Jessica Kuhn, moved to Newburgh in 2019 and still commutes to the city. She says the ferry was one of the main draws for her to the area.

“So I was pretty devastated when it stopped running. I take the bus shuttle that has been placed in lieu of the ferry. So what was a commute for me that was maybe two hours, last night it took me three hours to get home.”

Kuhn says without the ferry, she probably would have moved elsewhere and thinks the missing ferry service could affect Beacon and Newburgh's growth.

“If the ferry didn’t exist, then I don't know if I would have chosen that particular area. I just wonder what that will do to the growth of Newburgh and the surrounding areas.”

In December, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the shuttle would expand service by 60% . Starting this month, a total of 65 trips between the two cities run from 4:55 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. at no cost to riders.

But Kuhn said the ferry is an integral part of Beacon and Newburgh and cannot be replaced.

“Yeah, well, it was just a really lovely way to start and end your day, just like a boat ride across the Hudson. You really can't get any better than that. But it was also the sense of community that you would see the same people on the ferry. You got to know them, and it was just a really nice community that feels broken now... I feel that this is a public service that our tax dollars pay for, and it should be given to us.”

Lucas said the shuttle serves all of her needs.

“When I first hopped in it, I was surprised, because I'm like, oh, okay. It's nice. They have a place where you can charge your phone there. It's comfortable and it's free. Who doesn't like free?”