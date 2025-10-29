© 2025 WSHU
Keanu Reeves is a delightful guardian angel in 'Good Fortune'

WSHU | By Linda Holmes,
Aisha Harris
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT
Keanu Reeves as Gabriel and Sandra Oh as Martha in Good Fortune.
Eddy Chen
/
Lionsgate
Keanu Reeves as Gabriel and Sandra Oh as Martha in Good Fortune.

In Good Fortune, Keanu Reeves plays a doofy, well-meaning guardian angel named Gabriel who gets a little too involved in the life of a gig worker named Arj (Aziz Ansari). In trying to teach Arj a life lesson, Gabriel grants him the opportunity to swap places with a finance mogul (Seth Rogen). This mostly buddy comedy is Ansari’s feature directorial debut and has a bit to say about wealth inequality and even some musings on what makes life meaningful.
