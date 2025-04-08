A Conversation with F. Murray Abraham and Julian Schlossberg

Julian Schlossberg, The Cinema Arts Centre

This year marks the 85th birthday of Academy Award winner, F. Murray Abraham . On Monday the Cinema Arts Center on Long Island will celebrate his legendary career with a film and a conversation. And the person asking him probing questions will be the renowned producer and Abraham’s lifelong friend, Julian Schlossberg . The gala is sold out but you can get a preview of their stories on All Things Consider . Host Randye Kaye sat down with Abraham and Schlossberg and delved into their careers, friendship, and how to let bad things go.