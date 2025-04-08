© 2025 WSHU
A Conversation with F. Murray Abraham and Julian Schlossberg

WSHU | By Randye Kaye,
Ann Lopez
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Julian Schlossberg, The Cinema Arts Centre

This year marks the 85th birthday of Academy Award winner, F. Murray Abraham. On Monday the Cinema Arts Center on Long Island will celebrate his legendary career with a film and a conversation. And the person asking him probing questions will be the renowned producer and Abraham’s lifelong friend, Julian Schlossberg. The gala is sold out but you can get a preview of their stories on All Things Consider. Host Randye Kaye sat down with Abraham and Schlossberg and delved into their careers, friendship, and how to let bad things go.
Randye Kaye
Randye Kaye serves as WSHU's All Things Considered host.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
