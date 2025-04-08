A Conversation with F. Murray Abraham and Julian Schlossberg
This year marks the 85th birthday of Academy Award winner, F. Murray Abraham. On Monday the Cinema Arts Center on Long Island will celebrate his legendary career with a film and a conversation. And the person asking him probing questions will be the renowned producer and Abraham’s lifelong friend, Julian Schlossberg. The gala is sold out but you can get a preview of their stories on All Things Consider. Host Randye Kaye sat down with Abraham and Schlossberg and delved into their careers, friendship, and how to let bad things go.