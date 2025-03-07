Former Albany Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt receives national award for work in public radio

PB Miller / Facebook/Karen DeWitt Former WXXI Albany Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt received a national award on Thursday, March 6, 2025. She was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association Foundation.

Karen DeWitt, the former longtime Albany Bureau Chief for WXXI and other stations that are part of the New York Public News Network got a big honor on Thursday night.

DeWitt, who retired last June after 34 years in public radio, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association Foundation.

The event was held in Washington D.C. as part of the annual First Amendment Awards, and it honors journalists and news organizations for their dedication to upholding the First Amendment and their commitment to a free press.

Among the other honorees at the event were media notables such as Steve Inskeep of NPR, Rachel Scott of ABC and Lesley Stahl of CBS.

During his introductory comments before DeWitt received the award, Pierre Thomas of ABC News, who was Master of Ceremonies for the awards, said that, “Karen built her reputation on reliable, consistent and fair reporting and was held in the highest regard by her listeners.”

DeWitt was honored for, among other things, helping to hold politicians accountable, and she referenced the importance of that kind of journalism in accepting the award.

“You know, I just see myself as someone who worked every day to succeed in what was in the early days, a man's world, to put my listeners first, report the truth, and to do it in an interesting way, so that they'd care,” said Dewitt. “I mean, let's face it, state news is super important. It affects people's lives.”

As she wrapped up her remarks, DeWitt implored the assembled journalists to continue to press for stories their listeners, viewers and readers rely on.

“I'm begging you. Do not give up this fight. It's extremely important,” Dewitt said. “I gave my career. I really devoted my working life to it. Democracy is everything, and please do not let us, the public down. Do not let us down.”

DeWitt continues to have some involvement in journalism writing a regular column in the Albany Times Union.