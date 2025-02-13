Chautuaqua County cold-case suspect charged with second murder

A second woman has been identified, and a suspect charged, from the two bodies found on a hiking path in Chautauqua County in 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney announced on Thursday the second body found has been identified as Cassandra Watson of Buffalo. Watson is believed to have been murdered in 2003 or 2004 and buried on the rails-to-trails path in Portland, New York, according to the Erie County District Attorney. She was around 40 years old at the time of her death. Watson's body was discovered in September 2021 by a hiker.

Another set of remains, which were identified as those of 50-year-old Marquita Mull, were found just ten yards away from Watson's remains. Mull had gone missing in June 2021.

In January 2025, 62-year-old Richard Fox was arrested and charged with Mull's murder. On Thursday, he was also charged with Watson's murder. He has pled not guilty in both cases and is being held without bail.

"It's like gaining a new family. I just feel so bad that this happened to her," Marquita's sister, Wendy Mull, said of meeting Watson's family. "They [Marquita and Cassandra are] going to find justice together, not just for herself, but many others. Because I'm pretty sure it's many things to come with this man in this case."

Wendy remembers her sister, Marquita, as a beautiful mother of three.

"She was a beautiful, beautiful person. And, you know, she's... everybody have they issues and things going on, but she was very loved. She was very loved. Now me and my family, we can hopefully come together, get closure, you know, never closure, but we come to court and stand united as a family," said Wendy.

Details about Watson are less clear. According to Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, a missing persons case wasn't filed for Watson. Investigators believe Watson was living with and dating Fox at the time she was killed.

"I don't want anybody to think that, you know, we, we are in any way critical of family members. She was an adult," said Keane. "The fact that, you know, she wasn't a child, that somebody would immediately call the police and report missing. So, but, but the answer the question is, we don't have any [missing persons] report."

He added that her siblings have passed away, but she does have living nieces, nephews and cousins in Buffalo. One of her nieces ultimately provided the DNA sample that helped confirm it was her remains investigators found. Her family has been helpful with providing information, according to Keane.

"I think without family support, Cassandra's, well, in both cases, Cassandra's and Marquita's families, we wouldn't be standing here today," Keane said.

It is alleged that Fox strangled both women in the City of Buffalo before burying them on the trail, which sits just a half mile from where Fox grew up. It is not believed, however, that Mull and Fox knew each other previously. The DA said they believe Mull had gotten into his car shortly before she was killed.

Fox is a registered sex offender in New York. In 2005, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault and attempted rape of a 42-year-old woman in Buffalo. According to records, the woman was not a stranger to Fox. Fox also has a prior conviction from 1993 for the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Chautauqua County.

Prosecutors and investigators said in a press conference that they were grateful for support and assistance from both the families of the victims and the public. They are still encouraging anyone with any information about Fox to come forward.

Fox's attorney declined to comment when approached by reporters outside the court room.

