Your local news connection

Explore Local News Sources

WSHU is proud to be part of a vibrant ecosystem of nonprofit, nonpartisan local journalism organizations serving Connecticut and Long Island.

Connecticut Statewide

Fairfield County

Greater New Haven

Long Island

Journalism & Civic Information Resources

If you know of a community news source that we should include on this page, let us know at news@wshu.org.

WSHU has no editorial oversight over the sites listed here.