© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Aid In Dying

WSHU | By Editor
Published March 28, 2019 at 2:02 PM EDT
handsivpatienthospital_rawpixel.comfrompexels_190327.jpg
Courtesy of rawpixel.com from Pexels
/

Should we have the right to die? Connecticut and New York are considering bills that would allow doctors to help terminally ill patients end their lives. Some say it’s immoral. Others say it would bring peace to patients who are suffering while they wait for time to pass. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story