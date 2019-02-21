Meeting The Needs Of The LGBT Community
Are people in LGBT communities getting the services they need in Connecticut and on Long Island? Today Ron speaks with openly gay elected officials and activists about the challenges LGBT youth and adults face in our area. Our guests:
- David Kilmnick, Ph.D., president and CEO, LGBT Network
- Raven Matherne, member, Stamford board of representatives, Connecticut's first openly transgender lawmaker
- Jeff Currey, Conn. state representative, D-East Hartford
- Conor Pfeifer, development officer, Triangle Community Center
- Robin McHaelen, founder and executive director, True Colors