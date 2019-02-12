The Budget Crisis Facing Connecticut Public Higher Education
Connecticut’s state college and university system is facing a looming financial crisis. That crisis could lead to a $32 million budget gap in two years if tuition stays flat. Different options are being considered to mitigate against the growing debt, including attracting more students and fortifying the system. One of those options includes free tuition. Today’s guests:
- Mark Ojakian, president, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities
- Maria Elena Ruiz Gonzalez, junior at Eastern Connecticut State University; student advisor committee vice chair, Connecticut Board of Regents
- Delwyn Cummings, professor of chemistry, Naugatuck Valley Community College; faculty advisory committee vice chair, Connecticut Board of Regents
- Brett Hoover, director of data and digital systems, New Haven Promise