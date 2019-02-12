© 2021 WSHU
The Budget Crisis Facing Connecticut Public Higher Education

Published February 12, 2019 at 1:09 PM EST
Manchester Community College student Jeslyn Lamonte, of Vernon, Conn., stands on the school's campus. She said she intends to transfer to UConn after two years to save on tuition and avoid significant education debt.

Connecticut’s state college and university system is facing a looming financial crisis. That crisis could lead to a $32 million budget gap in two years if tuition stays flat. Different options are being considered to mitigate against the growing debt, including attracting more students and fortifying the system. One of those options includes free tuition. Today’s guests:

