Daylight Saving Time; Food Banks; The Polar Vortex Returns
Should we stop springing forward and falling back? What’s the future of Daylight Saving Time in our region? Also, how are local food banks helping workers who were affected by the recent government shutdown? And meteorologists say we’re about to get hit with a fierce polar vortex. Ron explores all these issues on The Full Story. Our guests:
- Kurt Vail, Connecticut state representative, R-Stafford
- Randi Shubin Dresner, president and CEO, Island Harvest
- Craig Breverman, president, Southeastern Connecticut Chief Petty Officers Association
- Gary Lessor, meteorologist