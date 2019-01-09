2019 Connecticut Legislative Preview
Today the Connecticut General Assembly begins its 2019 legislative session. The state now has a new Democratic governor and Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. And they have a full agenda including fixing the deficit, tolls, legalizing marijuana and paid family leave. Ron speaks with lawmakers and journalists to find out how the state will take on these issues. Today’s guests:
- Ebong Udoma, WSHU senior political reporter
- Tony Hwang, Republican state senator, representing the 28th District
- Alex Bergstein, Democratic state senator, representing the 36th District