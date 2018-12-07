Curbing Climate Change
The most recent climate change report from the government was a disturbing wake-up call. It says changes must be made now or we all face a climate catastrophe in the future. Ron speaks with one of the authors of the latest report, plus experts from Connecticut and Long Island about how our region is being affected by climate change and what needs to be done to stop it. Today's guests:
- Peter Hearn, executive director of the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality
- Jennifer Marlon, Ph.D., research scientist at Yale's School of Forestry and Environmental Studies and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication
- Ellen Mecray, NOAA regional climate services director, who helped write the latest report
- Geremy Schulick with the New Haven Climate Movement
- Steve Englebright, member of the New York State Assembly and chair of the Committee on Environmental Conservation