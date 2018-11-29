© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

The 30th Anniversary Of World AIDS Day And The State Of The Epidemic In Our Region

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 29, 2018 at 1:24 PM EST
liassnforaidscare_fb_181129.jpg
Long Island Association of AIDS Care
/
Fa
A World AIDS Day ribbon of hope created by a staff member at Long Island Association of AIDS Care.

World AIDS Day is this Saturday, December 1, and this year marks its 30th anniversary. World AIDS Day is a chance for people around the world to unite in the fight against HIV, to support those living with it, and to remember those who have died. Today on The Full Story, Ron finds out about the current state of the HIV/AIDS crisis in Connecticut and on Long Island and looks back at the history of the disease in our area. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryHIV/AIDSThe Full Story