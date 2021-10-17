Yale New Haven Health Systeam

-
Three children in the Yale New Haven Health System in Connecticut are being monitored for an inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19. Health officials…
-
A group of small independent hospitals in Connecticut say the increasing cost of providing health care coupled with lower reimbursement rates from…
-
A Yale student who was put in isolation at Yale New Haven Hospital tested negative for Ebola on Thursday. The Ebola scare put Connecticut on high alert…
-
A new federal report on the emergency preparedness and response of tri-state area hospitals during Superstorm Sandy says many of them were unprepared to…