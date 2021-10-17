-
Dear WSHU friends:My heartfelt gratitude for your continued commitment to WSHU Public Radio. Thank you for being an important part of the WSHU family.…
-
National Murrow Award Winning Series: Slavery on Long Island: The History That We Forget To RememberBelow are the stories of the national Edward R. Murrow Award-winning series "Slavery on Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember", produced by…
-
This summer, we’re updating our broadcast lineup in order to better meet the evolving listening preferences of our audience.Below are the changes that…
-
In 1922 there were about 100,000 domestic radios in use in the whole United States, and 30 broadcasting stations. By 1924 there were half a million radio…
-
As we join NPR in celebrating their 50 years of storytelling and public service, one thing is clear: NONE OF IT WOULD HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE…
-
Dear Friends,Back in early 2020, one of the first steps we took in response to the global pandemic was to apply for our first newsroom grant from the…
-
Of all the many devices we have found to distract ourselves during the epidemic, radio is surely one of the most accessible, flexible and reliable. It is…
-
George J. Lombardi, long-time general manager of WSHU Public Radio, based in Fairfield Connecticut and owned by Sacred Heart University, has retired,…
-
WSHU, as a public media leader, participated in a “Fireside Chat” with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, as part of the COVID…
-
Dear Staff, Friends, Colleagues and Partners,As we continue to live through history, I take this moment to share some thoughts and mark this moment with…