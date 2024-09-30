© 2024 WSHU
Harris outspends Trump 16 to 1 in online presidential campaign ads

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC Women's Leadership Forum, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at The Mayflower Hotel, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC Women's Leadership Forum.

According to the latest survey by the Wesleyan University Media Project, Vice President Kamala Harris outspends former President Donald Trump 16 to 1 in campaign ads on Meta and nearly 3 to 1 on Google.

Harris and her allies spent more than $130 million on campaign ads across all platforms in the past couple of weeks. That dwarfs the $55 million spent by Trump and his allies, the survey finds.

Harris’ spending is significant, but Michael Frantz, co-director of the project, cautioned that Hilary Clinton also outspent Trump when she lost in 2016.

“So, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Trump would lose because he’s being outspent," he said.

“But the significant difference this time around is that Harris is spending so much more on digital than Trump. And that was sort of his calling card in 2016,” Frantz said.

“He kind of suggested he could win elections by engaging people online and not on TV. But she has gone all in,” he said.

Pro-Harris advertising on broadcast TV is also more common in almost all media markets nationwide.

Frantz said Democrats are outspending Republicans in nearly all of the top U.S. House and Senate races.

